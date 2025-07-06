The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GJS's avatar
GJS
14h

Are the drug loads (measured as mg/1000 people/day) comparable across drugs? That is, does the same number for different drugs indicate the same consumption rate? I would think hyper potent ones like fentanyl would give much lower scores, because the dosage required for a comparable high is so small.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
Robin Ford's avatar
Robin Ford
14h

Kind of curious about Ottawa. We so need more of this. In London UK some "ingredients" like birth control drugs don't get filtered out. We still don't really know the long term implications of that, PFAS, etc. How is Covid coming and going? (See Augie Ray's recent post on LinkedIn.) All this information and much more should be collected and made publicly and easily available. Stats Canada please keep going!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture