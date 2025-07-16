The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Ford's avatar
Robin Ford
5h

I have no data, only personal experience, but the Vancouver library system seems to me to run well. There were a few hiccups with the digital transformation, but it now works fine - the urge was resisted to over complicate it. There is often a long wait for some books. Eg, I am now 70th in line, down from 90th, for 10 copies of one book. But it does not matter. Lots of books are available to take out immediately. My neighbourhood branch is usually busy with people of all ages companionably crammed in. The building in which my branch sits is somewhat overdue to be upgraded, but that is finally scheduled for next year. I wonder what will happen to them all as they must disperse next year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Clinton and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture