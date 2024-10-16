The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
Oct 16, 2024

There is a good book on tax avoidance or lack thereof from the higher income brackets, called Myth of the Millionaire Tax Flight. By Cristobal Young. Essential message is that high income earners generally speaking, do not move a lot to avoid tax.

That's not to say we necessarily jack up their rates, but it does speak to that point.

I think the point about corporations moving, my thought around that would be that there be a tax on revenue earned in Canada. These companies benefit from the infrastructure here whether that is roads or internet etcetera. Yes, these taxes do get passed to consumers, but again to generalize, it then becomes a consumption tax.

I don't know if it is possible, but I am always interested in the mix of taxes between consumption, income, capital. What's that right mix?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
Brent Robinson's avatar
Brent Robinson
Oct 16, 2024

I think you’ve missed the last 3 0s in the $250,000 and up column. Should be $83.6 billion, not million.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture