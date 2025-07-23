A long-time subscriber just informed me about a serious problem relating to the Substack chat feature associated with The Audit and I realize that this is something that’s no doubt negatively impacting many more of you.

The real mystery, though, is how I completely missed the problem for so long. Well, perhaps not completely. A few months ago I began seeing the first of many dozens of new “subscribers” signing up using very strange email addresses that all follow similar patterns involving random strings. When I saw that none of those subscribers were interacting with the publication itself - and realizing that they were acting in a decidedly spammy way - I started removing their accounts whenever I noticed them. It became a whack-a-mole game, sometimes involving three or four new signups a day. I probably missed some others.

But yesterday - when I found out that subscriber accounts were being used to start chat threads pushing spam - I finally understood what all those subscriber signups were about. And I also realized that it had been my decision to permit subscriber-initiated chat threads that allowed it to happen.

To fix this mess, I’ve now disabled chat altogether for The Audit.

I apologize for any trouble this might have caused you. Please do let me know if you encounter account-related issues.