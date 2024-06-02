The Audit

The Audit

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Alison Malis's avatar
Alison Malis
Jun 3, 2024

Why would anyone be surprised that the funding for awful "settler" museums is dropping. There appear to be unlimited funds, however, for the inappropriately named National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (which is based on a false premise). I never voted for Trudeau. I thought he was not smart and was cruising on his surname. When he said Canada has no national identity and he saw Canada as a post-nationalist state, I figured we were going to be in trouble, and my prediction has come true. If this isn't rectified soon and we can't recover some sense of national pride in Canada the country is in big trouble. When 5 percent of the population is the recipient of more money than the national defence budget line item shit is skewed. I haven't heard Poilievre talk about this issue much. I suspect it's too much of a political hot potato and he's counting votes where he can.

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Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
Jun 3, 2024Edited

Sadly, your analysis of visits seems to make the case for the argument some years ago by the Prime Face Painter that Canada is a post nation state with no real identity. Of course, the way in which the federal government has crapped on our history and our forebears makes such drop in interest pretty much self-fulfilling.

I hate to recommend government spend money! I am a retired accountant and my instinct is for the government to shrink and to do less. Nonetheless, I think that this is one area where government spending does make sense but, really, some of these museums (would the plural be musea?] seem pretty esoteric to me. Probably the same amount of money should be spent but over fewer institutions. That means that some others should be cut loose and told to raise their own funds or perish.

And, oh yeah, I almost forgot: Good analysis, Sir.

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