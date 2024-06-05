The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Jun 5, 2024

Government funding "non government organizations" is essentially the action of criminal organizations more resembling a conspiracy than lobbying. Virtually all NGOs are engaged in attempting to influence governments and those that take government funding should not qualify for tax exempt status and the approval of each individual organizational funding should come from parliament. Wearing them out this way might keep them from their normal legislating activities resulting in the ratchetting up of the leviathan state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Proudfoot Letter's avatar
Proudfoot Letter
Jul 12, 2024

David: When you talk about the growth of lobbying you can be mislead by the statistics. The growth does not actually measure the increase in the volume of lobbying, it reflects LRA regulations changes that require more people to register who spend most of their working day doing other things besides lobbying. Most of these people are not full- time or even part-time lobbyists.

Your point on the Pembina Institute in relevant. Government departments funds groups who then can also lobby them on some issues. This used to be more common but it still occurs.

An interesting question is where do you go to get funding if you are a non-profit think tank. Some groups are well supported by business interests but other do not have the access to those sources because the public policy issues they champion do not attract business funding. Often Government becomes a place they can get funding for research projects. Government can also look for outside expertise from academia but professors also rely on government funding. Think tanks and Policy Institutes need funding to survive. Many of them will not attract enough funding from corporations or individuals to survive, so they go where they can. Is that good or bad?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture