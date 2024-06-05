There are currently more than 7,000 professional lobbyists listed in the Canadian government’s lobbyist registry. Since 2009, records containing the details of nearly 300,000 meetings between lobbyists and government officials have been entered into the official database.

I’ve been exploring that rich data as part of a much larger project I’m currently working on. But I thought I’d share a very small slice to give you a sense of how things work in a poorly-understood industry that's at the center of the modern political process.

I’d like you to meet the Pembina Institute. Their mandate is to:

“advocate for strong, effective policies with a multi-faceted and highly collaborative approach to support Canada’s clean energy transition.”

Their clean energy advocacy takes the form of research, “convening and collaboration”, and providing experts for media commentary. According to CRA filings, the institute - a registered charity - received $1,688,403 in federal and provincial funding in 2022, of which the federal portion was $1,503,542.

According to data associated with the lobbyist registry, 18 Pembina employees who were registered as lobbyists met with federal Designated Public Office Holders (DPOHs) on a total of 291 occasions in the time between January, 2023 and May, 2024. Here’s a list of the five positions held most frequently by federal officials who met with Pembina:

In Canada, federal public servants are not required to accept meetings with lobbyists: they’re free to decide using their own judgement. Nevertheless, since January, 2023, 12 MPs, 10 assistant deputy ministers, and 6 senior policy advisors chose to meet lobbyists (from all organizations, not just Pembina) at least 100 times each.