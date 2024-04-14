The Audit

The Audit

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Anonymous
Apr 14, 2024

It would be nice to also add the population of ontario in that table. That would give us how many employees earned 100k per million or something. It gives us an idea of how much the increase is because of population growth vs the ideology of the govt.

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8 replies by David Clinton and others
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Frank Hiebert
Apr 14, 2024

Another observation that might be interesting would be to determine the staffing costs incurred to administer freedom of information requests as a measure of government transparency?

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1 reply by David Clinton
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