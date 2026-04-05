The Audit

The Audit

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GJS's avatar
GJS
10h

Great piece

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
7h

The pathology of seeking control over how others live their lives "correctly" is best discharged in municipal planning where it is a sacred given that urban sprawl (single family dwellings) must be replaced with densification whether popular or not, and the enemy of such central planners is the automobile which is a feature of North American culture more universal than apple pie. In Canada we experience it sooner than most other jurisdictions thanks to feudal land ownership concentrated in the Crown. The 15 minute city is the ultimate barn for human cattle.

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