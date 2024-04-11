The Audit

The Audit

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Howard Kaplan's avatar
Howard Kaplan
Apr 12, 2024

I believe that you are reading the Statistics Canada table incorrectly, though the way the table is presented is not helpful. You quote the number $50,280 for the year 2021. That number comes from a row titled "Total - Visible minority". The punctuation mark looks like a dash, but I think it might be a minus sign. I do not understand what it means in either case, but I don't think it's the average for all visible minorities.

However, the row below it is titled "Total visible minority population", and it contains the number $43,920. That seems to be the row containing the average you want. The bottom row, "Not a visible minority", contains $52,550. The ratio of those two numbers is 83.6%. I consider that a plausible estimate of how little visible minorities are earning, while 95.6% (the number you cite) seems too high an estimate.

Using those two rows, the ratios for 2006 through 2021 are 81.4%, 86.9%, 81.2%, and 83.6%. On the one hand, this looks like 2.2% progress from 2006 to 2021; on the other hand, the numbers go up and down so much that I suspect we're looking at noise rather than signal.

I find it peculiar that there are no categories in the table for indigenous minorities. I was able to find the questions for the 2021 census online at https://www.statcan.gc.ca/en/statistical-programs/instrument/3901_Q2_V6. There is a list of categories such as "White" and "Chinese" as question 25, while indigenous categories are handled separately as questions 26 through 29. This may have made sense as a strategy for gathering data, but it resulted in some unacceptable gaps in the way data was summarized.

Nothing I write should be taken as disagreeing with your main point, that people in visible minorities are not being paid as much as people who are not in those minorities. However, the data available don't make it straightforward to see how much progress we're making in alleviating that situation.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Apr 11, 2024

Like so much of what passes for regulation, large corporations whose inherent bureaucracies can more easily navigate, let alone cheerlead, such intrusions, "encourage" the state to inflict the same on existing and more importantly, potentially competitive firms thus protecting themselves while advancing their cultural Marxist P.R. bona fides.

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