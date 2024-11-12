We’ve been hearing a lot about foreign interference lately, and the news hasn’t been good. If, for some reason, you’ve been looking for an excuse to drop yourself into a deep pit of helpless despair over the topic, then your go-to resource is definitely Sam Cooper’s The Bureau. In addition, Professor Wesley Wark has also contributed good research in this space.

But if all you’re after is a quick summary of the 18 hours of parliamentary committee discussion across nine separate meetings since back in June, then right here is exactly where you need to be.

I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions (and access the original transcripts for yourself), but I will note that my trusty AI research assistant surprised me by signing off with an extraordinarily pessimistic conclusion.

Both the Public Safety and National Security (SECU) and Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) committees addressed the issue through those months.

As is the plan for these Parliamentary Briefers, the summaries and analysis are courtesy of my generative AI research assistants. I’m just here to guide the conversation.

SECU Committee Summary

The Public Safety and National Security (SECU) committee convened to investigate foreign interference by the Government of India, focusing on public safety and electoral interference. Key participants included representatives from the Privy Council Office, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Discussion topics included:

National Security Risks: Officials highlighted concerns over public safety due to interference linked to India, noting a long-standing investigation by CSIS into these activities.

Limitations on Disclosure: Due to ongoing investigations, officials expressed that some information could not be fully disclosed.

Bilateral Relations and Cooperation: Efforts at collaboration with India had met with limited success, impacting Canada's national security and public safety response.

The committee discussed the broader implications of such interference on community safety and Canadian sovereignty, acknowledging that public transparency was limited due to the sensitive nature of ongoing investigations.

The Audit: Did the SECU committee not discuss China at all?

The SECU committee’s discussion focused primarily on interference linked to the Government of India. However, it is common for discussions on foreign interference to also touch upon other countries, such as China, given the broader context of state-sponsored activities. I’ll review the records specifically for mentions of China within the SECU committee's discussions to see if they addressed it in any capacity.

The SECU committee did discuss China in the context of foreign interference. Members referenced various concerns related to China's influence, often in comparison or conjunction with interference activities by other nations. Key areas of discussion included:

Cybersecurity Threats : China was cited as a significant actor in cyber-attacks targeting Canadian infrastructure and political figures, similar to other state-sponsored threats.

Intelligence and Surveillance : Witnesses discussed China's involvement in surveillance activities within Canada, reflecting broader issues in handling state-sponsored interference.

Comparative Threat Analysis: China was frequently compared to other countries, particularly in discussions on the types and persistence of foreign interference in Canada.

The SECU committee's analysis of foreign interference was comprehensive, extending beyond India to include China and other international actors as ongoing areas of concern.

PROC Committee Summary

The Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) committee discussed foreign interference, specifically focusing on cyber-attacks targeting members of Parliament. Key issues discussed included:

Increase in Cyber-attacks: Experts warned of an expected rise in cyber-attacks, particularly state-sponsored ones, directed at government officials at various levels.

Types of Threats: Intelligence experts identified primary threats, including state-sponsored actors, radicalized individuals, organized crime, political activists, and insider threats.

Concerns over Past Government Responses: Witnesses criticized previous governments for neglecting or avoiding action on foreign interference threats, which may have emboldened foreign agents.

Witnesses urged for improved cybersecurity measures and a higher level of awareness among elected officials about these threats to protect democratic institutions and individuals.

The Audit: Could you identify any particularly contentious or surprising discussions in either committee?

SECU Committee

Disclosure Limitations and Frustrations: During SECU discussions, members expressed frustration over the lack of specific details from intelligence and security officials due to ongoing investigations. Witnesses from CSIS and the Privy Council Office faced challenges balancing transparency with security protocols, especially concerning activities linked to India and China. Members seemed surprised by the restricted level of detail they were permitted, with some questioning whether national security constraints were over-applied. India’s Alleged Interference: The SECU committee focused heavily on interference attributed to the Government of India, which sparked a contentious exchange about diplomatic implications. Some members raised concerns about Canada’s relations with India and the potential backlash from making accusations public. The focus on India also drew comparisons to China, stirring debate about whether Canada’s responses to various countries were consistent. Critique of Past Government Actions: Witnesses and committee members pointed to perceived failures of past governments to adequately address foreign interference, leading to a broader discussion on systemic issues within Canada’s intelligence handling. This criticism highlighted a shift toward expecting stronger preventative measures rather than solely reactive ones.

PROC Committee

Cyber-attacks as the “Weapon of Choice”: Witnesses from intelligence and cybersecurity organizations described cyber-attacks as the preferred method of foreign interference, with one expert predicting a sharp increase in attacks targeting federal, provincial, and municipal officials. The scale of this projected threat seemed to surprise some committee members, who were concerned about the lack of preparedness across all government levels. Discussion on Insider Threats and Organized Crime: Beyond state actors, PROC discussions included an unexpected focus on insider threats and organized crime groups involved in interference. This broadened the scope from traditional state-sponsored cyber-attacks to more complex threats involving individuals within Canada, which added a new dimension to the committee’s understanding of vulnerability. China’s Role in Cybersecurity Threats: Similar to SECU, PROC committee members were surprised by the magnitude and persistence of Chinese cyber-attacks, described as increasingly aggressive and difficult to counteract. The revelation of both sophisticated cyber-attacks and covert influence tactics by China led to discussions about the need for more robust, cross-governmental cybersecurity measures.

These contentious points reveal the committee’s heightened concerns over the scale and nature of foreign interference threats in Canada, coupled with an evident desire for stronger, more proactive defense measures across intelligence and legislative levels.

The Audit: Where there any concrete plans for actively moving forward to implement suggestions?

While the SECU and PROC committee discussions contained several strong recommendations, concrete plans for immediate implementation were limited. Here’s a breakdown of any active plans or commitments discussed:

SECU Committee

Cybersecurity Investments: Representatives from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Privy Council Office mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure, but specific timelines or budgets were not provided. The committee emphasized the urgency but lacked concrete steps or a project timeline. Strengthening Legal Frameworks: Members raised the need to update legal frameworks, and officials from the Department of Public Safety noted that they were reviewing legislative options. However, no direct timeline or plan for proposing specific changes was presented. Information Sharing Protocols: SECU members expressed the need for a framework to allow selective information sharing on foreign interference with the public. While there was agreement on this need, there were no actionable steps beyond reviewing existing protocols.

PROC Committee

Cybersecurity Training for Officials: PROC members proposed mandatory cybersecurity training for MPs and government officials. Some members suggested that the Office of the Chief Information Officer could oversee this training, but no active plan or timeline was set during the meetings. Foreign Agents Registry: While many members agreed on the value of a registry, they indicated that further study and inter-departmental discussions were needed to determine how to implement it effectively. The need for legislative backing was discussed, but no concrete proposal was outlined. Collaboration with Allies: PROC participants suggested developing formal agreements with allied nations for intelligence-sharing. Representatives noted that discussions were ongoing, but no concrete plans or agreements were announced.

General Observations

In both committees, the main obstacle to immediate action seemed to be the need for further inter-departmental coordination and legislative review. While the discussions demonstrated an awareness of the urgency of these issues, the concrete next steps were generally marked for future review rather than active implementation.

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