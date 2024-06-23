The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
Jun 23, 2024Edited

Sir, I commend you for your very positive use of this absolutely absurd law.

We all - at least I always thought so, until now - have the right to see a claim and to scoff at it and demand (verbally, in writing, however it may suit one) proof, put out counter information, etc. Now, we simply await the bureaucracy to do whatever the bureaucracy does - one wonders what that is, really!

I am going to take you up on your suggestion and look for some of these very dubious claims. Perhaps I will start with the Green Party of Canada. Well, perhaps. Or, perhaps I will start with their fellow travelers, the Liberal Party of Canada.

In any event, thank you for just a wizard suggestion. I can see that my retirement years now have extra meaning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dean's avatar
Dean
Jun 23, 2024

That's awesome. I have a new hobby. Thanks David!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture