My parliamentary briefing summaries have so far focused on proceedings within federal government committees. But we shouldn’t ignore all the colorful government-y stuff going on elsewhere. So think of this edition as a fly on the wall of Ontario’s Standing Committee on Social Policy during their fall-session discussions of K-12 education.

My biggest surprise was the reference to a new destreamed Grade 9 curriculum that’s being implemented this coming fall. For one thing, I thought they’d already destreamed Grade 9 courses years ago. Shows what happens when you don’t keep up.

Like all of our Parliamentary Briefers, the following summaries and analysis are courtesy of my generative AI research assistants. I’m just here to guide the conversation.

The Standing Committee on Social Policy's fall 2024 discussions on education primarily focused on:

Funding Increases and Inflation: The government highlighted a record $29 billion in core education funding, with targeted investments in mental health, special education, and literacy programs.

Contentious points included opposition critiques that funding increases (1.9% per student) lagged behind inflation (2.6%) for the sixth consecutive year, leading to what critics described as effective cuts. Teacher Recruitment and Retention: Initiatives were introduced to address teacher shortages, including streamlined certification for internationally educated teachers and allowing second-year teacher candidates to work in schools.

Despite these efforts, there was criticism about the net loss of educators since 2018, which opposition members tied to funding inadequacies. Infrastructure and Accessibility: A $1.3 billion allocation was announced for new school construction, targeting 60 projects to address overcrowding and modernize facilities.

Efforts to standardize school designs were proposed to expedite construction timelines. Curriculum Updates: Major updates included destreamed Grade 9 courses, new mandatory mental health literacy in Grade 10, and a financial literacy graduation requirement starting in 2025.

Expanded history education will cover Black Canadian contributions, the Holocaust, and the Holodomor, reflecting a commitment to diversity and inclusion. Mental Health and Safety: A 577% increase in student mental health funding was highlighted.

Safety measures, including vape detectors and improved school security, were introduced.

Contentious or Surprising Topics:

Unallocated $1.4 Billion "Planning Provisions" : This large reserve in the budget sparked opposition concerns about transparency, with accusations that it masked an effective reduction in direct classroom funding.

Claims of Funding Cuts : Opposition critiques framed the government’s funding increases as insufficient relative to inflation, effectively reducing per-student funding.

Teacher Shortages : While the government emphasized steps to address teacher recruitment, ongoing shortages in key areas like French and technological education were highlighted as critical gaps.



The committee discussions underscore a focus on addressing infrastructure and curriculum modernization, but persistent concerns around funding adequacy and staffing shortages remain divisive.

The Audit: How did the government respond to each of those three contentious topics?

In response to the contentious topics raised during the Standing Committee on Social Policy's fall 2024 discussions, the Ontario government provided the following explanations:

Unallocated $1.4 Billion "Planning Provisions": Government's Response: The government clarified that the $1.4 billion reserved as "planning provisions" is intended to address unforeseen expenses and emergent needs within the education sector. This reserve is designed to provide flexibility in funding allocation, ensuring that the education system can adapt to unexpected challenges without compromising ongoing programs. Claims of Funding Cuts Relative to Inflation: Government's Response: Officials emphasized that the education budget has reached a historic high of $29 billion, reflecting a commitment to investing in the future of Ontario's students. They acknowledged the challenges posed by inflation but highlighted targeted investments in areas such as mental health, special education, and literacy programs. The government argued that these strategic allocations demonstrate a focused approach to enhancing educational outcomes, even in the face of economic pressures. Teacher Shortages: Government's Response : The government outlined several initiatives aimed at mitigating teacher shortages: Streamlined Certification : Simplifying the certification process for internationally educated teachers to expedite their entry into the workforce. Early Employment Opportunities : Allowing second-year teacher candidates to assume teaching roles, thereby increasing the pool of available educators. Recruitment Campaigns : Launching targeted campaigns to attract professionals to teaching careers, with a particular focus on high-demand subjects and underserved regions.

These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure that schools are adequately staffed and that students receive quality education across the province.

The Audit: Could you tell me more about that $1.4 billion planning provision?

Nature of the Fund : The planning provision is included in the core education funding to account for fluctuations in enrolment numbers and other dynamic cost factors such as transportation or salary adjustments following collective bargaining agreements. The government emphasized that this funding would eventually flow to school boards as needed during the school year​(social_policy_committee)​(social_policy_committee).

Concerns Raised : Opposition members questioned why the reserve grew from $300 million in the previous year to $1.4 billion, pointing out that it constituted nearly 5% of the education budget. Critics argued that setting aside such a significant portion could mean delays in getting resources directly to schools and students​(social_policy_committee).

Response to Criticisms : The government maintained that the reserve was a prudent measure to ensure flexibility in funding and to address unanticipated needs throughout the year. It was also stated that detailed allocations to specific school boards would be made as enrolment numbers and other factors were finalized​.



The Audit: Were there any conclusions or commitments to next-steps related to education adopted at these meetings?

The committee supported the implementation of Bill 166, the Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act. This legislation mandates that all public colleges and universities have policies in place to address and combat racism and hate, as well as to provide mental health and wellness supports and services. It also authorizes the Minister of Colleges and Universities to issue directives requiring institutions to provide information about ancillary fees and other student costs, such as learning materials.

The Audit: I was actually surprised by the reference to a new destreamed Grade 9 curriculum that’s being implemented this coming fall. For one thing, I thought they’d already destreamed Grade 9 courses to give students time to figure out which educational direction they preferred.

You're absolutely correct that Ontario's education system experimented with destreamed Grade 9 courses in the past, dating back to the 1990s. Here’s a brief historical overview:

Ontario's Early Destreaming Efforts (1990s)

Introduction of Destreaming (1993): In the early 1990s, Ontario introduced a destreamed Grade 9 curriculum as part of a broader reform effort to create a more inclusive and equitable education system.

The goal was to address concerns that early streaming (dividing students into Applied and Academic paths) reinforced systemic inequities and limited post-secondary opportunities for some students. Challenges Faced: Teacher Preparedness : Many educators reported feeling unprepared to manage classrooms with a wide range of abilities and learning needs.

Resource Constraints : Schools struggled to provide adequate support for students needing extra help or for advanced learners.

Parental and Institutional Pushback: Some parents and educators felt that destreaming diluted academic rigor and left high-achieving students underserved. Reinstatement of Streaming (Mid-1990s): Due to the challenges above, the province reintroduced streaming in the mid-1990s, separating Grade 9 students into Applied and Academic streams. This approach remained in place for nearly three decades.

The Audit: Are there plans to extend destreaming?

…There is an ongoing discussion about extending destreaming into Grade 10. Advocacy groups and some educational stakeholders argue that continuing de-streaming into Grade 10 would further promote equity and improve student outcomes. Despite these discussions, as of now, the streaming process resumes in Grade 10.

