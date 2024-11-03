The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G M's avatar
G M
Nov 3, 2024

" That, however, would be impossible. For one thing, we just don’t have space in our prisons to handle the load (or the money to fund it). And it would also often trample on the legitimate civil rights of accused individuals."

It's not impossible.

If necessary, build more, and better, prisons.

The rights of law-abiding citizens have legitimate civil rights, including the right to not be a victim of crime.

People are getting tired of hearing 'it can't be done' about why they can't be protected against crime, and on the too-easy-on-criminals bail, parole, sentencing and legal systems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
Britannicus's avatar
Britannicus
Nov 3, 2024

Notwithstanding the merit of rehabilitation (hence ‘correctional services’), prisons should be places that no one wishes to go to, never mind return to. No frills. No personal tvs but certainly a library. Mandatory work (licence plates? Mailbags? You get the picture). Situate them in Canada’s wilderness.

The pendulum has swung too far in favour of prisoners’ rights and away from victims’ rights and the community’s expectation of peace and safety.

No, I’m not a proponent of capital or corporal punishment. Just uncomfortable incarceration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture