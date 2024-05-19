The Audit

John Chittick
May 19, 2024

Given that there are now 39 federal Ministers of Cabinet all with their own budgets, I don't get too hung up on waste per se as I consider almost all of it as waste. Monty Python's 'Ministry of Silly Walks' farce has become political tragedy. Defense, Courts, and Policing are all that's required. Belonging to international organizations is not. If individuals and groups feel that foreign aid or the thoroughly corrupt UN is worthy of their money, that's up to them. A proper Constitution is all that's required to ensure free trade within the nation as well as reigning in the SCOC. The provinces are the big spenders when it comes to their areas of responsibility. I fully realize that my libertarian dream is the furthest thing away from our existing and cancerous federal leviathan but that is the only direction that will save the dominion from fiscal and moral collapse into a new serfdom.

Tim Richardson
May 19, 2024

Isn’t that the point your son was making?

The drivers of government spending are defense, healthcare and the interest of the debt.

None of these are adjustable in the short run (I lobby DC in healthcare).

Foreign aid is a drop in the bucket.

Do wealthy nations have any obligations to help others?

