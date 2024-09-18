The Audit

Sep 18, 2024

Every computer, phone, streaming device and smart TV has a feature that I wish politicians would review before introducing these "save the kids" bills; namely Parental Controls. This feature gives parents a lot of control over what type of contents kids can access on their devices. Parental Controls aren't perfect, but they are better and far less intrusive than some age verification vapourware.

Porn is bad for kids according to many politicians, but kids 16 and older can consent to sex with anyone, 14 and 15 year old kids can consent to sex as long as the age difference is less than 5 years, and 12 and 13 year olds can consent to sex as long as the age difference is less than 2 years. So I guess the message to teenagers is stop watching porn on the internet, instead go out and find someone you can legally have sex with.

