Phil Deon
17h

Charity Intelligence Canada (charityintelligence.ca) applies financial analysis to a large number of charities - notably (for me) what percentage of a donation actually makes it to the intended beneficiaries. There are many good causes where 85%+ gets to the recipients. It's not perfect's but at least they will report when insufficient information is made available to them, which helps me avoid opaque charities. I've been using them for years to help me decide where my bigger annual donations go, and they go directly to the organization, never via canvassers.

Rick WD
17h

As a rule of thumb if you want the most bang for your buck always forward your donations directly to the primary source. Never do business with a someone at you door since you don't know 100% if they are legitimate.

As for having access to financial records from non-for profit charitable organizations if they are available. Most legitimate charitable organizations will have what is called Directors and Officers Liability coverage (Management Liability). In order to keep this coverage active the organization has to keep up to date annual financial statements from an accounting firm. These update financial statements are required to renew their annual Director and Officer Liability insurance policy from the insurance company. So in theory the financial breakdown for these companies might be available.

