The Audit

The Audit

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PETER AIELLO's avatar
PETER AIELLO
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It might be a good idea to start with defining what is and what isn’t a charitable organization subject to tax relief for donors. There are many organizations that could be seen as “charitable” in name only where donations generate a tax receipt for donors. Many of those organizations are more in the way of lobby groups and/ or ideological, activist organizations not deserving of tax relief for donors.

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