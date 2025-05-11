The Audit

Trevor Jones
2hEdited

I detest street- and rail-blocking protests of all kinds, but the convoy was caused by bad government policy and prolonged by bad government tactics.

Ian Dale
2m

What you write is perfectly clear and straightforward. Alas, so far as I know, our current government has in no way learned its lesson. What is more, our current PM is on record as asserting that the people in the truckers' convoy were committing "sedition," and so deserved quite extreme punishment, including the freezing of their bank accounts. What is more, he continues to assert, so far as I know, that it was right to penalize in this way even people who did not participate in the demonstration, but contributed financially to the cause.

