The Audit

The Audit

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Graham Penner's avatar
Graham Penner
14h

Thank you for all the number crunching! Very interesting to see how your index placed each state/province. I wonder if further data could be extracted regarding unemployment showing E.I. payments as well as provincial handouts (Ontario Works, as an example) and the burden it hangs on the working person? Do any of the states have 2 tiered unemployment systems?

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1 reply by David Clinton
Critical Thinker's avatar
Critical Thinker
12h

Both Canada & US "unemployment" rates are grossly underestimated because they only capture those 'able & willing' to work, not those who can't or have already given up. See Gene Ludwig's LISEP reports for good analysis on calculating the true unemployment rate of the US. And it's hard to find anything here credible after reading "BC, where renters spend 10.73 percent of their income on housing..." Not in this universe. If anyone anywhere across Canada was spending ONLY 11% on housing we would not have over 100,000 homeless in Canada on any given night (also probably an underestimate), and would be 'fine' in general. We're not fine.

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